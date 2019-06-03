Market Overview

Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2019
LEXINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of Kaleido's website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations.  An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Contact

Amy Reilly
617-890-5721
amy.reilly@kaleido.com

