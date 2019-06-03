Montrouge, France, June 3, 2019

DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (GREY:DBVTF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in June 2019:

Kevin Trapp, Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9:30am ET.

Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 8:40am PT.

Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:30am ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/ . A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV's website within one hour after the events.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (ARCA:DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345)), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Joe Becker

VP, Global Corporate Communications

+1-646-650-3912

joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment