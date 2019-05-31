Baines Creek Announces Intent to Withhold Votes at Legacy Reserves Annual Meeting to Send Strong Statement of Discontent with the Status Quo

AUSTIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baines Creek Capital, LLC, an Austin-based investment firm, and its affiliated investment funds (collectively "Baines Creek"), which beneficially own approximately 23% of the common stock of Legacy Reserves, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:LGCY), delivered an open letter to stockholders today announcing its intent to refrain from voting its shares to reach a quorum at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on June 6, 2019.

The full text of Baines Creek's letter to stockholders follows:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895906/Baines_Creek_LGCY_Letter.pdf

