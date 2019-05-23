Nordic Nanovector ASA - Allocation of PSUs

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") has on 23 May 2019 resolved to grant 10,000 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to a new employee under the Company's equity incentive plan that was approved at the Company's annual general meeting held on 25 April 2019 (the "AGM"). In accordance with the resolution at the AGM the PSUs are secured by a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. The sole purpose of the free-standing warrants is to ensure delivery of shares in the Company upon exercise of the PSUs. The free-standing warrants do not give the PSU holder a right to subscribe for any additional shares in the Company.

The terms and conditions of the PSUs, which are part of the Company's long-term incentive plan for employees, are described on pages 24-25 in the Company's annual report for 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37 -targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations section 3.2.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---allocation-of-psus,c2823756

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa---allocation-of-psus-300855898.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector