Elkem's Silgrain® Powering Space Exploration and Research

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem is a world-leading supplier of specialised silicon materials to a range of industries, including aluminum, electronics, silicone chemicals, polysilicon, construction, refractories and oilfield. The speciality product Silgrain® has become an essential part of key advanced products such as batteries used in a variety of aerospace applications.

EaglePicher® Technologies is the leading provider of battery solutions for U.S. space missions. EaglePicher has powered launch vehicles, satellites, landers, and manned and unmanned missions since the beginning of the U.S. space program. In fact, EaglePicher batteries have over 2.6 billion cell hours in space without a mission failure.

EaglePicher's non-rechargeable thermal batteries were successfully used on the landing systems of the Mars Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers, the InSight lander and will be used on the upcoming Mars 2020 mission. Thermal batteries can be designed for storage of 20 plus years and provide extremely high-power outputs over a short period of time in extreme environments. These features make them ideal for supplying the electrical power requirements to the critical deployment of landing subsystems during the entry, descent and landing phases of a mission. Elkem's Silgrain® has been used exclusively by EaglePicher for more than ten years in the production of their thermal batteries.

- "Silicon materials from Elkem are an integral component in EaglePicher thermal battery designs. In January 2019, we completed a delivery of thermal batteries that will support the Mars 2020 mission. As a key supplier, Elkem Silgrain® was used in these batteries", said Ron Nowlin, Vice President and General Manager of Aerospace Systems.

Elkem is proud of its long-term relationship with EaglePicher which is taking Silgrain® produced in Norway far beyond our terrestrial boundaries in the pursuit of knowledge about one of Earth's closest planetary neighbour.

- "Elkem appreciates its long-term relationship with EaglePicher and recognises their contribution to mankind's search for knowledge through the peaceful exploration of space. Elkem is proud to be a part of this effort through the dependable supply of Silgrain® used in EaglePicher's thermal battery systems", says Senior Vice President, Elkem Silicon Materials, Trond Sæterstad.

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has 6200 employees with 27 production sites and sales offices in a total of 28 countries worldwide. In 2018 Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com.

About EaglePicher

EaglePicher Technologies, designs, develops and produces mission-critical power solutions. EaglePicher is an industry leading producer of batteries, battery management systems and energetic devices. For over 75 years, the company has served highly demanding requirements for aerospace, aviation, defense and medical battery applications. As the leading provider of thermal battery systems to the Department of Defense, EaglePicher supplies power for the majority of the U.S. military's missile and precision guided munitions systems. EaglePicher's space heritage dates to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, from the first satellite to the Mars rovers. The company has provided lithium-ion batteries to military aircraft and high altitude unmanned aerial vehicles. EaglePicher has nine North American manufacturing and research and development sites and employees over 900 team members. For more information, please visit www.eaglepicher.com.

