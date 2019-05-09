Professional snowboarder and Olympian diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma joins LLSC Light The Night to help accelerate blood cancer cures

MONTREAL, May 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is proud to announce that it has teamed up with Max Parrot, professional snowboarder and 2018 Olympic Games silver medalist, to help accelerate blood cancer cures. Max Parrot will walk in solidarity with the blood cancer community at our annual flagship event – Light The Night Walk in October.

Now in its milestone 15th year, Light The Night celebrates cancer survivors, honours those we've lost and gives hope and healing to those facing cancer.

Each year, more than 35,000 Canadians participate in Light The Night Walk events across the country to show their support for those affected by a blood cancer. In 2018, Light The Night raised over $6.5 million which helped fund a record number of research grants.

"We are excited to welcome Max Parrot to the LLSC community," said Alicia Talarico, President of the LLSC. "His unwavering commitment to our mission makes us that much stronger in our pursuit to cure all blood cancers and improve the quality of life of patients and their families."

Max Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2018, ten days after undergoing a biopsy. He underwent an operation and is currently receiving chemotherapy to treat the disease, which affects the white blood cells in the lymphatic system.

"My partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is obviously deeply personal," said Max Parrot. "As I continue my treatment, I wish to raise as much money and awareness as possible for blood cancer research and programs that assist patients and their families. My goal is to inspire Canadians to support this cause until we find a cure."

LLSC is the leading non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to life-saving treatments. Each year, more than 22,000 Canadians are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer. Through its fundraising programs, LLSC has invested more than $40 million in research to better understand the underlying causes of the disease, develop better therapies, and save more lives. The funds raised through Light The Night Walk will be used for:

Research to advance targeted therapies that are saving lives;

Blood cancer services, information, and support for patients and caregivers;

Public education for healthcare professionals and the blood cancer community.

There are many ways to raise awareness and show support for Max Parrot and for more than 138,000 people affected by a blood cancer. Canadians can join the Max Parrot Super Team or form their own team by registering for a Light The Night Walk in their community.

Visit the Light The Night website at www.lightthenight.ca to register and learn more.

About Light The Night Walk

Each year, in communities across Canada, teams of families, friends, and co-workers walk into the night holding illuminated lanterns to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada at the Light The Night Walk events. Together, they bring help and hope to people affected by blood cancers and their families. The Walks are an inspirational and memorable evening event that takes place in nearly 200 communities across North America each fall. There are 12 LLSC hosted Light The Night Walk events and dozens of volunteer-hosted community and school walks across the country. Visit www.lightthenight.ca to learn more.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is the single largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers in Canada. LLSC funds life-saving blood cancer research across the country, and provides free information and support services to patients and caregivers. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. To find out more visit www.llscanada.org

For personalized disease, treatment or support information, patients can contact our local support staff at 1-833-222-4884. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Dulcedo Management

Dulcedo Management is a progressive talent management firm specializing in fashion, digital, sports and entertainment representation. Dulcedo has encouraged out-of-the-box thinking by embracing innovative initiatives and over time, transformed into something bigger by taking on makeup extraordinaires, top-pick influencers, major sports figures and many more. To find out more visit www.dulcedo.com

Dulcedo Management is proud of this collaboration, but above all to encourage all our athletes to find a philanthropic cause related to their values. To see Max Parrot contribute extensively to cancer research through his notoriety and commitment to his community is one of the most rewarding mandates the agency has ever been able to develop.

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2019/09/c6577.html