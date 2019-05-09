Foraco Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO and MARSEILLE, France, May 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX:FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 7, 2019 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting"). In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes.

The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total

votes % of

votes

for RESULT

Adopted FOR 209,209 43,048,559 5,654,257 48,912,025 99.92% Adopted AGAINST



38,050 38,050 0.08%

Non

vote/spoiled



200 200 0



Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total

votes % of

votes

for RESULT

Adopted FOR 209,209 43,048,559 5,654,257 48,912,025 99.92% Adopted AGAINST



38,050 38,050 0.08%

Non

vote/spoiled



200 200 0



Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total

votes % of

votes

for RESULT

Adopted FOR 209,209 43,048,559 5,443,537 48,701,305 99.49% Adopted AGAINST



248,770 248,770 0.51%

Non

vote/spoiled



200 200 0



Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total

votes % of

votes

for RESULT

Adopted FOR 209,209 43,048,559 5,654,257 48,912,025 99.92% Adopted AGAINST



38,050 38,050 0.08%

Non

vote/spoiled



200 200 0



Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of

votes

for RESULT

Adopted FOR 209,209 43,048,559 5,654,257 48,912,025 99.92% Adopted AGAINST



38,050 38,050 0.08%

Non

vote/spoiled



200 200 0



In addition, the Meeting voted 99.98% in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend in connection with the allocation of the Company's earnings (loss) for the 2018 fiscal year of €(3,383,971).

The Company's statutory filings are available at www.sedar.com.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX:FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 23 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco visit www.foraco.com or please contact:

SOURCE Foraco International SA

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2019/09/c7246.html