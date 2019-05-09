Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Foraco Announces Election of Directors

PRNewswire  
May 09, 2019 5:34am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO and MARSEILLE, France, May 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX:FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 7, 2019 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting"). In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes.

The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders

PRESENT

POWERS

PROXIES

Total
votes

% of
votes
for

RESULT
Adopted

FOR

209,209

43,048,559

5,654,257

48,912,025

99.92%

Adopted

AGAINST

38,050

38,050

0.08%

Non
vote/spoiled

200

200

0

 

Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders

PRESENT

POWERS

PROXIES

Total
votes

% of
votes
for

RESULT
Adopted

FOR

209,209

43,048,559

5,654,257

48,912,025

99.92%

Adopted

AGAINST

38,050

38,050

0.08%

Non
vote/spoiled

200

200

0

 

Bruno Chabas

Shareholders

PRESENT

POWERS

PROXIES

Total
votes

% of
votes
for

RESULT
Adopted

FOR

209,209

43,048,559

5,443,537

48,701,305

99.49%

Adopted

AGAINST

248,770

248,770

0.51%

Non
vote/spoiled

200

200

0

 

Warren Holmes

Shareholders

PRESENT

POWERS

PROXIES

Total
votes

% of
votes
for

RESULT
Adopted

FOR

209,209

43,048,559

5,654,257

48,912,025

99.92%

Adopted

AGAINST

38,050

38,050

0.08%

Non
vote/spoiled

200

200

0

 

Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders

PRESENT

POWERS

PROXIES

Total votes

% of
votes
for

RESULT
Adopted

FOR

209,209

43,048,559

5,654,257

48,912,025

99.92%

Adopted

AGAINST

38,050

38,050

0.08%

Non
vote/spoiled

200

200

0

 

In addition, the Meeting voted 99.98% in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend in connection with the allocation of the Company's earnings (loss) for the 2018 fiscal year of €(3,383,971).

The Company's statutory filings are available at www.sedar.com.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX:FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 23 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco visit www.foraco.com or please contact:

SOURCE Foraco International SA

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2019/09/c7246.html

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga