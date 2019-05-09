Foraco Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO and MARSEILLE, France, May 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX:FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 7, 2019 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting"). In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes.
The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:
Daniel Simoncini
|
Shareholders
|
PRESENT
|
POWERS
|
PROXIES
|
Total
|
% of
|
RESULT
|
FOR
|
209,209
|
43,048,559
|
5,654,257
|
48,912,025
|
99.92%
|
Adopted
|
AGAINST
|
38,050
|
38,050
|
0.08%
|
Non
|
200
|
200
|
0
Jean-Pierre Charmensat
|
Shareholders
|
PRESENT
|
POWERS
|
PROXIES
|
Total
|
% of
|
RESULT
|
FOR
|
209,209
|
43,048,559
|
5,654,257
|
48,912,025
|
99.92%
|
Adopted
|
AGAINST
|
38,050
|
38,050
|
0.08%
|
Non
|
200
|
200
|
0
Bruno Chabas
|
Shareholders
|
PRESENT
|
POWERS
|
PROXIES
|
Total
|
% of
|
RESULT
|
FOR
|
209,209
|
43,048,559
|
5,443,537
|
48,701,305
|
99.49%
|
Adopted
|
AGAINST
|
248,770
|
248,770
|
0.51%
|
Non
|
200
|
200
|
0
Warren Holmes
|
Shareholders
|
PRESENT
|
POWERS
|
PROXIES
|
Total
|
% of
|
RESULT
|
FOR
|
209,209
|
43,048,559
|
5,654,257
|
48,912,025
|
99.92%
|
Adopted
|
AGAINST
|
38,050
|
38,050
|
0.08%
|
Non
|
200
|
200
|
0
Jorge Hurtado
|
Shareholders
|
PRESENT
|
POWERS
|
PROXIES
|
Total votes
|
% of
|
RESULT
|
FOR
|
209,209
|
43,048,559
|
5,654,257
|
48,912,025
|
99.92%
|
Adopted
|
AGAINST
|
38,050
|
38,050
|
0.08%
|
Non
|
200
|
200
|
0
In addition, the Meeting voted 99.98% in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend in connection with the allocation of the Company's earnings (loss) for the 2018 fiscal year of €(3,383,971).
The Company's statutory filings are available at www.sedar.com.
About Foraco
Foraco International SA (TSX:FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 23 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco visit www.foraco.com or please contact:
