LivePerson Outlines Growth Strategy at Investor Day

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today outlined its growth strategy and announced its 2020 and 3 to 5 year financial targets at an Investor Day event held in New York City. The Company's executive leadership shared their vision for Conversational Commerce, their go-to-market strategy, and their plan to accelerate growth and profitability by capturing a leading share of this emerging market.

"LivePerson is literally transforming the way brands communicate with consumers," said Rob LoCascio, LivePerson's CEO and Founder. "Billions of conversations take place each month between friends, family and peers over messaging. We are enabling leading brands across the globe to engage with consumers in this same fashion, rather than forcing them to call annoying 1-800 numbers, navigate around websites, or download yet another app."

"Through a uniquely powerful combination of artificial and human intelligence, we are helping brands deploy and scale Conversational Commerce at an accelerated pace. With our Conversational AI platform, those brands are significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and sales, while simultaneously driving down the cost to serve their customers."

Chris Greiner, LivePerson's Chief Financial Officer stated, "with Conversational Commerce entering the mainstream, we have invested in our technology to extend our leadership, and expanded our sales capacity and marketing programs to better serve rising demand. As a result, LivePerson has crossed an inflection point. We expect to exit 2019 at a high teens to 20% run rate in revenue growth and accelerate to growth of at least 25% over the next 3 to 5 years. During that same timeframe, we anticipate steadily increasing profitability and are targeting achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15%. We expect the achievement of these goals to drive stockholder value."

The presentations delivered at the Investor Day event today are available on the Company's website at www.liveperson.com/company/ir .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Investors are cautioned that the following financial measure used in this press release is defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure" by the Securities and Exchange Commission: Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings/(loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, other (income)/expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, acquisition costs and other costs.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, non-GAAP financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. We present non-GAAP financial information because we believe that it is helpful to some investors as one measure of our operations.

Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 in the Appendix of the investor presentation included along with the webcast. We have not presented a quantitative reconciliation of our long-term model for the forward-looking non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of such items as well as the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Safe Harbor Provision

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

