Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Metro Bank PLC (Other OTC: MBNKF) and Encourages Metro Bank Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Metro Bank PLC (OTC:MBNKF) securities between March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Metro Bank securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

