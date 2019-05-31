Market Overview

Interpublic Group to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
New York, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) senior management will present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019, at 9:30 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

 A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #


Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

