Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against comScore Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 10, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased comScore Inc. ("comScore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCOR ) securities between November 8, 2018 and March 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors suffering losses on their comScore Inc. investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On March 31, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago. The Company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million, but analysts had estimated approximately $106 million in revenue.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.01 per share, or nearly 30%, to close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of comScore Inc. during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 10, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.