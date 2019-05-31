BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (NASDAQ:BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference being held June 4 – 7, 2019 in New York City.

Details of the Conference: Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Date: June 7, 2019 Time: 9:00 – 9:25 AM ET

In addition to his presentation, Dr. Mehta will be hosting 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with BTI management should contact their Jefferies representative. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for 30 days.



About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com .

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics

The Ruth Group

Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7026

jmohite@theruthgroup.com