Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder - EB, AAPL & NOK

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Class Period: acquired Eventbrite securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite securities between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline: June 15, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/eb

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) that, as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Class Period: November 2, 2018 - January 2, 2019

Deadline: June 17, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/aapl

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Apple's business and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple's pricing power in greater China; (b) due to Apple discounting the cost of replacement batteries to make up for the Company's prior conduct of intentionally degrading the performance of the batteries in older iPhones, the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones, rather than purchasing new iPhones, was negatively impacting Apple's iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; and (d) defendants' decision to withhold unit sales for iPhones and other hardware, which was a metric relevant to investors and their view of the Company's financial performance, was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company's flagship product. As a result of this information being withheld from the market during the Class Period, the price of Apple stock was artificially inflated to more than $209 per share.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Class Period: April 15, 2015 - March 21, 2019

Deadline: June 18, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nok

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Alcatel-Lucent had certain compliance issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face penalties and fines; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.