Technology on Vacation Can't Escape the Perils of Traveling, According to Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the season for vacations and road trips kicks off, technology brought along on these journeys faces the risk of being accidentally damaged, putting a damper on what should be an enjoyable and relaxing experience.









As the school year comes to a close and warmer weather ensues, many people are eagerly looking forward to their summer vacations. Whether it be a weekend getaway or a longer excursion, over 50% of Americans will take a vacation over the next few months, according to CNBC. Safeware, a leading provide of product protection and extended warranty solutions, decided to investigate common threats that consumers' technology faces on these warm-weather trips.

From bringing an iPhone along on a trip in order to capture beautiful portraits of a landscape to toting a laptop along for checking on emails at night, taking technology on summer vacations has become commonplace. Using these devices in new environments can make them vulnerable to damage, as many Safeware customers have come to realize.

A Safeware customer from Ohio had just finished up his spring semester of school. Choosing to take summer classes, he brought his laptop along on his family's annual vacation. While working in the lobby of their hotel, another guest walked by and knocked his laptop off the table, causing the screen to break apart from the keyboard. Without proper protection, this would have cost him almost $800 out-of-pocket to repair.

Another customer from Minnesota was with her family on a long car ride to Florida. After watching a show on her laptop, she took out her headphones and put them on her keyboard. A bump in the road then caused her to fall onto her laptop, closing the screen onto her headphones. The screen then shattered and rendered the laptop unusable for the rest of her vacation.

"The summer season lends itself to numerous outings and travels. Because this is such a fun and carefree time of year, many consumers fail to recognize the threats to their electronics while on their travels," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "At Safeware, we strive to provide peace of mind by offering product protection for technology, even when customers choose to take it out of town."

As the season for vacations and road trips kicks off, technology brought along on these journeys faces the risk of being accidentally damaged, putting a damper on what should be an enjoyable and relaxing experience. Fortunately, Safeware provides comprehensive technology protection to allow vacationers to own their devices with confidence, both at home and away.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment

Stephanie Wise Safeware 614.781.2592 swise@safeware.com