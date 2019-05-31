GOGL - Declaration of options and repurchase of shares

Thomas Semino, primary insider in GOGL, has exercised options to acquire a total of 50,000 shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market.

Following the declaration Mr. Semino holds 50,000 shares and 50,000 options in the Company. Golden Ocean will settle the option exercise with treasury shares held by the Company.

Golden Ocean has today also purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 39.95 per share. Following the acquisition and the delivery of the above mentioned shares to settle the option exercise, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 695,000 treasury shares.

May 31, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.