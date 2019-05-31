Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

GOGL - Declaration of options and repurchase of shares

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 11:03am   Comments
Share:

Thomas Semino, primary insider in GOGL, has exercised options to acquire a total of 50,000 shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market.

Following the declaration Mr. Semino holds 50,000 shares and 50,000 options in the Company. Golden Ocean will settle the option exercise with treasury shares held by the Company.  

Golden Ocean has today also purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 39.95 per share. Following the acquisition and the delivery of the above mentioned shares to settle the option exercise, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 695,000 treasury shares.

May 31, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga