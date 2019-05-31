Market Overview

WillScot to Participate at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 11:00am   Comments
BALTIMORE, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot") (NASDAQ:WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Vice President Finance, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference at The InterContinental Boston, in Boston, MA, on Monday, June 10, 2019.  The presentation will take place at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

About WillScot Corporation
Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com 

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com 

