Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Carbon Black to Present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

WALTHAM, Mass., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), a leader in cloud endpoint protection, today announced that its President and CEO, Patrick Morley, and CFO, Steve Webber, will present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and available on the "Events" page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers' behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,300 global customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company's partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world's leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black's technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and the CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau, ICR
investorrelations@carbonblack.com
646-277-1251

Director of Global Communications
Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Senior PR Manager
rmurphy@carbonblack.com
917-693-2788

SOURCE: Carbon Black, Inc.

Carbon-Black-Tag-RGB-full-color (1).png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga