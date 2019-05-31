Market Overview

Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 8:30am   Comments
NOVATO, Calif., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Shalini Sharp, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

  • Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder, will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. PT in Palos Verdes, CA.

The live and archived webcast of the company presentations will be accessible from the company's website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the Company's website at www.ultragenyx.com.

