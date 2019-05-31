Market Overview

Watsco to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 6, 2019

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 7:30am
MIAMI, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced today that Barry Logan, Senior Vice President, is scheduled to present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference being held at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. (CDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco's website at http://www.watsco.com.

About Watsco, Inc.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 575 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan
Senior Vice President
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

