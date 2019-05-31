Market Overview

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 7:00am   Comments
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in June:

  • Gordon Research Conference: CAG Triplet Repeat Disorders, June 2 – 7, Lucca (Barga), Italy.
     
    • Joseph Higgins, M.D., F.A.A.N., VP, clinical development, Huntington's disease program lead, will be presenting "Silencing CAG Repeats in Huntington's Disease and SCA3" on Friday, June 7th at 6:05 p.m. CET.
       
    • In addition, uniQure will be presenting in the poster session on Wednesday June 5th and Thursday June 6th: "A novel AAV-based miQURE gene therapy for SCA3" (Poster #56).

  • European Reference Network – Rare Neurological Diseases (ERN-RND) Annual Meeting, June 17 – 19, Siena, Italy. 
     
    • Astrid Valles-Sanchez, senior scientist biomarker research at uniQure, will be presenting "Developing microRNA-based gene therapies for Huntington Disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia type 3" on Monday, June 17th at 3:40 p.m. CET.

  • Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) 34th Annual Convention, June 27 – 29, Boston, MA.
     
    • uniQure is a sponsor of the conference and will be presenting in the Boston Biotech HD Showcase session on Saturday, June 29 from 2:45 to 3:35 p.m. ET.  

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts

For Investors:   

Maria E. Cantor  
Direct: 339-970-7536

Eva M. Mulder
Direct: +31 20 240 6103

For Media:

Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558

