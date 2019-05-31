Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 31, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:  RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter.  A dividend of $0.02 per common share is payable on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana.  The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

or

Range Media Contact:

Michael Mackin, Director of External Affairs
724-743-6776
mmackin@rangeresources.com

New Logo2.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga