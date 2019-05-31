Iovance Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following conferences in June:



Showcasing Greater Philadelphia's Life Sciences & Innovation Assets at BIO 2019 in Philadelphia, June 3, 2019

Location: Comcast Technology Center

Date/Time: Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, June 4-7, 2019

Corporate overview

Location: Grand Hyatt New York

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Iovance Biotherapeutics website at http://ir.iovance.com .



Session: Best of ASCO Panel

Location: Grand Hyatt New York

Date/Time: Thursday, June 6, from 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. EDT

24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Amsterdam, June 13-16, 2019

Poster: Iovance Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes (PBL): A Potential Cell Therapy Strategy For The Treatment Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Authors: Lavakumar Karyampudi et al.

Session: Gene therapy, cellular immunotherapy and vaccination - Biology & Translational Research

Abstract Number: PF447

Location: RAI Amsterdam

Date/Time: Friday, June 14, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CEST

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.



Iovance Biotherapeutics intends to commercialize lifileucel, an autologous cell therapy product using TIL technology that amplifies the body's own immune response to eradicate solid tumors or attack blood cancers. The company is currently conducting the pivotal study innovaTIL-01 in patients with metastatic melanoma. In addition, the company's TIL therapies are being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including cervical, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

