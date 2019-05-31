Neology, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Charles Padgett as Chief Financial Officer and Member of Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets, has announced the appointment of Charles Padgett as Chief Financial Officer and Member of Board of Directors.



Charles Padgett has more than 30 years of financial and operational experience leading and scaling international technology companies. Prior to joining Neology, Charles was the Chief Financial Officer for Verimatrix, Inc., where as a member of the management team the company doubled revenue and profitability. Padgett, working closely with the board and advisers, led the sale of the company to Inside Secure in February 2019. He has held executive positions at Kofax, EMC, Captiva, Boeing, Wireless Facilities, Inc., The Walter Group and KPMG.

"I am excited to join the Neology team. We have a unique opportunity to leverage our market leading position and state-of-the-art solutions to enable our global public and private customers to modernize and grow. Neology's turn-key solution combines the Mantis Artificial Intelligence platform, deep learning recognition technology and best in class tolling products and lane control systems. I am honored to join a world class management team and board and look forward to accelerating our mobility strategy," said Padgett.

"Charles has a proven track record of success in building and delivering long term value for a number of public and private technology companies. His experience and track record of performance will be invaluable to advance Neology's strategic initiatives," said Francisco Martinez, CEO of Neology.

For more information visit: http://neology.net

About Neology:

Neology is a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology, owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. For more information, visit www.neology.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions, and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Therefore, Neology does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Furthermore, Neology does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

