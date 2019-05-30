SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. - RICK

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. ("RCI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RICK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether RCI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2018, RCI announced in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filing that the Company could not timely file its annual report due to "delays in completing the audit of its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018." On this news, RCI's stock price fell $1.37 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $22.33 per share on December 12, 2018.

Then, on May 10, 2019, RCI announced that it could not timely file its quarterly report with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to pending investigations concerning negative articles published about the Company in mid- and late 2018. On this news, RCI's stock price fell $1.67 per share, or over 7%, to close at $20.48 per share on May 13, 2019.

