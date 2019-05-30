Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.11 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.44 per common share and is payable on June 24, 2019 to shareowners of record as of June 10, 2019. The annualized dividend yield is 1.78% based on a closing stock price of $23.43 on May 29, 2019.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 59 banking offices and 73 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820