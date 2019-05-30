Descartes Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2019, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 in Cambridge, Ontario (the "Meeting").



General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 68,885,331 which represented 89.20% of the 77,222,956 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the Record Date for the Meeting, being, April 25, 2019.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 7 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Descartes:

Director Nominee Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of

Total Votes FOR David Beatson 67,175,727 636,767 99.06% Deborah Close 67,749,922 62,572 99.91% Eric Demirian 65,882,494 1,930,000 97.15% Dennis Maple 67,712,630 99,864 99.86% Jane O'Hagan 67,750,522 61,972 99.91% Edward Ryan 67,750,087 62,407 99.91% John Walker 67,729,937 82,557 99.88%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. Voting was conducted by a show of hands.

Number of

Votes FOR Number of

Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of Total

Votes FOR 68,802,885 81,146 99.88%

Say-On-Pay



On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of

Total Votes FOR 63,853,097 3,958,001 94.16%

About Descartes

Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

