Descartes Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
WATERLOO, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2019, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 in Cambridge, Ontario (the "Meeting").
General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 68,885,331 which represented 89.20% of the 77,222,956 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the Record Date for the Meeting, being, April 25, 2019.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 7 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Descartes:
|Director Nominee
|Number of Votes
FOR
|Number of Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage of
Total Votes FOR
|David Beatson
|67,175,727
|636,767
|99.06%
|Deborah Close
|67,749,922
|62,572
|99.91%
|Eric Demirian
|65,882,494
|1,930,000
|97.15%
|Dennis Maple
|67,712,630
|99,864
|99.86%
|Jane O'Hagan
|67,750,522
|61,972
|99.91%
|Edward Ryan
|67,750,087
|62,407
|99.91%
|John Walker
|67,729,937
|82,557
|99.88%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. Voting was conducted by a show of hands.
|Number of
Votes FOR
|Number of
Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
|68,802,885
|81,146
|99.88%
Say-On-Pay
On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.
|Number of Votes
FOR
|Number of Votes
AGAINST
|Percentage of
Total Votes FOR
|63,853,097
|3,958,001
|94.16%
