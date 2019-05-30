San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Hold Grand Opening in Tulare, Calif., Saturday, June 1

TULARE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital are pleased to announce the grand opening of Kensington at Willow Glen, a new residential community offering 134 detached single-family houses priced from the low $200,000s, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this time homebuyers can tour three professionally decorated model homes, enjoy tacos and Bite Me Mini Donuts and win prizes. Lenders will be present to answer financial questions, and Soft Rock 98.9 (an iHeart station) will broadcast remotely throughout the event. Kensington at Willow Glen is located at 3179 Alexandria Street, Tulare 93274.



"At Kensington we're offering growing families and young professionals an opportunity to live in one of Central Valley's most sought after locations," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "And since this price point hits a sweet spot in this marketplace, we anticipate these homes will sell quickly."

Kensington offers 134 single-story, three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage garden houses in three plans ranging from 1,297 to 1,597 square feet, all on lots averaging 6,000 square feet. The Mediterranean, Tuscan and traditionally styled exteriors feature carriage lights, stone accents, decorative shutters, front porches, covered patios and tiled roofs. The community includes a park and a pond.

Located about one mile east of State Route 99, a major Central Valley transportation corridor that connects Fresno to the north and Bakersfield to the south, Kensington is on Cartmill Street immediately west of Mooney Boulevard, next to SJV Homes' sister community, Brighton, in Tulare. Kensington is a 45-minute commute from Lemoore Naval Air Station and south Fresno. It's near the area's newest shopping district and a quick drive to Visalia.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes expects to close on its 1,500th home this summer, making it one of the region's most active homebuilders.

About San Joaquin Valley Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

