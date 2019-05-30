Gregg Johnson Named Chief Operating Officer of GWG Holdings

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH), announced that Gregg Johnson was named the company's Chief Operating Officer. Johnson was promoted to the newly created role after spending more than a year as GWGH's Executive Vice President of Policy Operations.



GWG Holdings COO Gregg Johnson





"Gregg has demonstrated expertise in managing people and operations throughout the company," said Murray Holland, GWGH Chief Executive Officer. "His experience with all aspects of the company makes him invaluable as we grow and work together with our new strategic partner in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P."

Johnson joined GWGH three and a half years ago as Director of Financial Analysis and has served in roles of increasing responsibility for the company's finances and operations.

Johnson began his career as a retail analyst at Wilsons Leather and worked in analysis and planning at Rainforest Café, SimonDelivers, Regis Corporation and 50 Below Inc. before joining Wilary Winn Risk Management in St. Paul, MN in 2009 where he rose to the position of Vice President of Operations and Finance.

Johnson received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from St. Norbert College in 1994.

