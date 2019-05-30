Market Overview

Altair to Present at William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 30, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
TROY, Mich., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) Chief Executive Officer James Scapa will present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference to be held in Chicago, IL.

The Altair presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET).  A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Investor and Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

