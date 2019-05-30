Appian Corporation to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference
RESTON, Va., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), today announced that management will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5th at 2:00 p.m. CT.
The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)
About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
