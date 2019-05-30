Kiniksa to Present Preclinical Data on the GM-CSF Signaling Pathway in Temporal Arteries of GCA Patients at EULAR 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will present preclinical data on the increased expression of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) signaling pathway in temporal arteries of giant cell arteritis (GCA) patients at the European League Against Rheumatism's (EULAR) 2019 Annual Meeting being held in Madrid, Spain, June 12 - 15, 2019.



Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract #THU0008: GM-CSF Pathway Signature Identified in Temporal Artery Biopsies of Patients with GCA

T01 (Cytokines and Inflammatory Mediators – Novel Mechanistic Pathways in Rheumatic Musculoskeletal Diseases – from Science to Clinics) Date and Time: Thursday, June 13 th , 2019 from 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET) in Poster Area, Hall 10

Thursday, June 13 , 2019 from 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET) in Poster Area, Hall 10 Lead Authors: Dr. Maria C. Cid1 and Dr. Rohan Gandhi2

The abstract is available through the Investors and Media section of Kiniksa's website (www.kiniksa.com). Kiniksa intends to make the poster available through the Investors and Media section of its website after the EULAR embargo lifts, which is expected to be at approximately 12:00 a.m. CET on June 12th, 2019.

About Mavrilimumab

Mavrilimumab is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that is designed to antagonize GM-CSF signaling by binding to the alpha subunit of the GM-CSF receptor. Kiniksa's lead indication for mavrilimumab is giant cell arteritis, an inflammatory disease of blood vessels.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

1 Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Vasculitis Research Unit, Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Barcelona, Spain; 2 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Corp., Lexington, Massachusetts, USA