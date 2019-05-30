Mercury Systems to Present at the William Blair and Company 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com)) announced that it will participate in the William Blair and Company 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held June 5, 2019 in Chicago. Management will present an overview of the Company's business at 9:20 a.m. CDT.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury's website at http://ir.mrcy.com/events.cfm . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com .

Contact:

Michael Ruppert, CFO

Mercury Systems, Inc.

978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.