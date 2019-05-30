Paris, May 30 2019, 6pm

AB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on

June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) is hosting a web conference to communicate its outlook for 2019.

The web conference will be held in two parts, on Tuesday June 4 and on Wednesday June 5, from 5.30 pm to 7 pm CET. To participate, please send an email to contact@ab-science.com .

The agenda of the conference on Tuesday June 4 is:

Review of masitinib development program

Update on the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) clinical program

Review of the publications on masitinib mechanism of action in ALS Review of the phase 2/3 results (AB10015) Presentation of the confirmatory phase 3 study: design, optimization and timelines Current intellectual property position and masitinib competitive position

Update on the mastocytosis clinical program

Review of the phase 3 results (AB06006) Presentation of the confirmatory phase 3 study: design, optimization and timelines Current intellectual property position and masitinib competitive position



The agenda of the conference on Wednesday June 5 is:

Review of masitinib development program (continued)

Update on the ongoing phase 3 studies with positive interim analysis:

Phase 3 study in metastatic prostate cancer in first-line of treatment Phase 3 study in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis Phase 3 study in severe asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroid

Update on the ongoing phase 3 studies with upcoming interim analysis:

Phase 3 study in pancreatic cancer Phase 3 study in Alzheimer's disease

Calendar of the expected results in 2019, interim and final results

Review of the new compound AB8939 development program

Presentation of a new « Best in class » compound targeting microtubules

Mechanism of action and key differentiating points Potential use in oncology

Planning of a phase 1/2 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia

Each web conference will be followed by a Q&A session.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (NYSE:AB).

Further information is available on AB Science's website: www.ab-science.com .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

Attachment