CallSource Announces Pogo Parr's Promotion to President, Automotive Division

Westlake Village, CA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CallSource, the originator of call tracking, is excited to announce the promotion of Pogo Parr to President of its Automotive Division. Pogo has been a staple in Automotive for many years and has recently served as CallSource's Senior Vice President of Automotive. Pogo has a strong track record in the automotive industry and a reputation of loyalty and dedication to his company, employees, and customers.

"In the past 18 months, Pogo has been realigning the automotive division with talent, structure and new technology, empowering the team to bring the best service and most accurate analytics to the industry. The results Pogo has posted on the retail and OEM side of the business have been impressive. Not only have we seen significant growth over the last two years, but we are also bringing substantially more value to automotive dealers. Our OEM relationships are growing at a rapid rate, and we're designing specific products to fit their needs. Pogo is a strong leader with both people, and understanding technology needs. We're delighted to have Pogo in this position, and are confident this move will bring even more value to our company and customers," said Elliot Leiboff, CallSource CEO.

As the inventor of call tracking and the first call-data company to offer actionable analytics to monetize all inbound opportunities, CallSource understands the needs of the auto industry to drive and measure results. "This is very exciting. It's been great to be back at CallSource and helping to reestablish the brand and winning our market back. This company has been built on customer service, focusing on bringing the ultimate value to dealers and people. We are going to stay focused on those three principles and stay true to the market place. We've recently launched our new EveryLead platform that's giving dealers insight into key metrics, benchmarks, and conversion trends with both campaigns and appointments. We're going to be the first company to truly complete the loop and help dealers and OEMs master the phones and increase conversions and appointment rates," states Pogo.

CallSource is delighted to have Pogo drive his vision for the Automotive Division and provide the best possible experience to our customers.





About CallSource---Own Every Lead

CallSource provides dealers with visibility into what is driving customers to call, text, chat or click on your website. We provide transparency into which calls are real leads, and which leads booked an appointment. CallSource helps dealerships track call-handler performance and provide individually targeted training and coaching. Dealers are alerted to missed opportunities in time to save deals. Our tracking numbers are text-enabled, and our digital attribution system tracks a customer's complete online journey. We have a solution for you to track, set, and close every call- click- and chat.

