eSight Corp. Announces a new CEO and $10 Million in Funding

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSight, the leading vision-platform organization behind the world's most advanced sight-enhancing glasses for the visually impaired, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Banderk to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Banderk joins recent hires Charles Lim, Chief Technology Officer, and Gregory Ogorek, COO and President, eSight International. Together, this new executive team recently raised $10 million in a debenture funding round to support new technology development and international expansion.



With more than 60 years of combined experience, the new executive team members have collectively worked with large corporations and scale-ups in seven countries, bringing invaluable experience and expertise to the eSight team. Prior to joining eSight, Banderk was an instrumental force in the development of the Canadian telecommunications industry for over fifteen years at TELUS, successfully leading a variety of growth, integration and strategic marketing initiatives across multiple business units and subsidiaries. Banderk is renowned in Canadian tech circles for having launched, developed and managed the award-winning Koodo Mobile brand, building it into the fastest-growing profitable wireless brand in Canada.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to lead eSight, a company with an incredible mission to drive positive change worldwide and a business that is positioned to be a cornerstone of the Medtech growth evolution," said Banderk. "I am inspired by the opportunity to leverage both my entrepreneurial mindset and experiences leading and building large businesses to support eSight's next phase of growth."

Charles Lim and Gregory Ogorek round out the executive team with unique skill sets to support Banderk's mission to expand eSight's platform. Lim, a global technology visionary, has a proven track record of launching technologies at scale and has overseen world-class teams at organizations such as NASA and IMAX. Most recently having worked in China, Lim is an award-winning engineer who brings all functions together for impressive business outcomes. Ogorek brings more than 25 years of experience creating, scaling and selling companies with major expertise in building life-changing technologies for mass consumer markets. With career experience in six different countries, Ogorek has worked with companies such as Europ Assistance and Webhelp, though he's also an experienced entrepreneur as founder of four startups (two of which have had successful exits).

eSight's former CEO, Dr. Brian Mech, will remain at the company in the capacity of Chief Scientific Officer where he will continue to guide and support the leadership team and the on-going research and development aimed at expanding eSight's product innovation and scaling on a global level.

First launched in 2015, eSight remains an industry leader in the development of life-changing technology for businesses and the 441 million individuals living with vision loss worldwide. For more information on how it can benefit you or someone you know, please contact an eSight Advisor by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448), by emailing Info@eSightEyewear.com or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: To help people see the world, and change the world. Its current leading-edge product portfolio includes eSight 3, electronic glasses with enhanced vision technology that are clinically proven to improve sight for people living with vision loss and help them regain independent mobility. eSight's future product innovations for enterprise will combine wearable devices with apps and solutions that transform the business world by helping people to see and collaborate more effectively. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com.