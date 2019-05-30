Roost® Announces Partnership with Centauri Insurance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced it has partnered with Florida based Centauri Insurance. In a strategic agreement reached to mitigate claims costs, assist policyholders in detection of a potential loss before it escalates and build customer engagement, Centauri Insurance will offer free devices to select policyholders.

Centauri Insurance policyholders will be offered two of the Roost smart sensors that deliver peace-of-mind to policyholders including the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, and the new Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor. They will also look to strengthen their interaction with policyholders through a Centauri Insurance branded mobile app, enhanced with severe weather alerts from IBM/The Weather Company.

"We're very happy to be working with Roost to deliver meaningful smart home innovation to our policyholders," said Lora Rees, EVP & COO. "We strive to provide them with proactive prevention and protection as well as peace of mind at home while minimizing risks. Our new partnership with Roost is a great way to help us do so through their innovative solution."

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Each detector can be easily located in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as under kitchen sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help minimize water damage and loss. The Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor is designed to notify the state of the garage door, open or closed, and provides a compelling use case that drives engagement and confidence. These two Wi-Fi-enabled smart sensors don't require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

"We are excited to be working with Centauri Insurance to deliver a range of smart sensors and app notifications to their policyholders," said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. "With the Roost solution, Centauri Insurance will be able to help minimize damage and costly claims for their policyholders and provide a more innovative and broader set of services."

Roost's Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost's primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the U.S.), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

About Centauri Insurance:

Centauri Insurance was founded in 2006 to provide exceptional, yet competitively-priced property and casualty insurance products. The company now serves policyholders in nine states including Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Texas. Centauri Insurance has particular experience in storm situations and are dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of their agents and customers. Centauri's team is united by a common mission to be there when you need us, by having YOUR interest in mind in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.centauriinsurance.com.

