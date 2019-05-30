Datical Announces Issuance of Patent for Database Change Management Simulator

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datical , the leading provider of database release automation solutions, today announced the issuance of United States Patent number 10,268,709 for its Database Change Management Simulator .



The patented technology proactively forecasts and determines the impact of database schema and stored procedure changes before they are deployed. With Datical's ability to intelligently analyze pending changes, software teams know how their database changes will affect application performance and security in advance, without actually making changes to the database. Datical's Database Change Management Simulation involves three phases that help ensure database changes adhere to corporate standards – pre-simulation, simulation and post-simulation.

Enterprises recognize the vital role of application software in driving the customer experience. Delivering new innovation to delight customers is important, and time to market is a major competitive differentiator. Because of this, application development teams, processes and tools are evolving in an effort to optimize for speed. Although application developers can now create and deploy front-end code changes in minutes, database code changes still take days or weeks due to complexity, risks associated with the manual process of reviewing, validating and deploying back-end changes.

Today application and data teams must customize and manually deploy database changes in each environment of a software delivery pipeline to identify bad changes and minimize application performance and security risks. Datical's patented technology addresses these inefficiencies by enabling a standard, safe, repeatable and automated process for database releases.

"Without our patented technology, enterprises either release software slow to reduce risk, or try to release faster and risk application performance issues or even data loss – neither one is a good option," said Derek Hutson, CEO of Datical. "The pressure is on application teams to deliver high-quality code fast, and it's also on the database team to make sure its changes are made safely so nothing breaks. With Datical, IT leaders can have both, so they can deliver error-free application experiences faster and safer."

To learn more about the patented approach to Database Change, please visit the Datical blog: https://www.datical.com/blog/a-patented-approach-to-database-change/

