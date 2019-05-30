Capsule8 Names Scott Kenerly as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsule8 , the only company providing high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments, today announced the appointment of Scott Kenerly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The news comes on the heels of Capsule8 bolstering its leadership team to address rapid growth by naming Jim Bandanza as Chief Operating Officer/CRO and Kelly Shortridge as Vice President of Product Strategy.



Scott brings 20 years of finance and accounting expertise to his role at Capsule8. He joins from Argyle Executive Forum, LLC, where he most recently served as the firm's CEO. Previously, Scott had successful tenures at several high-growth companies, including in the enterprise security sector with ThreatGRID, Inc. (acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc.). He holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the NYU Stern School of Business.

"Capsule8 is scaling our executive bench to accommodate accelerating demand, as we collaborate with some of the world's largest enterprises to help them secure their Linux production infrastructures," said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO John Viega. "Scott is a welcome addition, expanding our all-star leadership team. His experience will be instrumental as we capitalize on our momentum and move through our next phases of strong growth."

Capsule8 provides the industry's first real-time, zero-day attack detection and protection solution purpose-built for production Linux. Designed for the most demanding workloads and networks, Capsule8 Protect enables enterprises to migrate from multiple legacy controls to a single, simple solution that delivers unmatched performance – without adding any risk to production infrastructure.

Featuring an "API-first" architecture, Capsule8 Protect seamlessly integrates with security and management tools, including SIEMs, orchestration tools and big data stores, enabling organizations to capitalize on their existing investments. Cloud- and platform-agnostic, Capsule8 integrates with Google's newly launched Cloud Security Command Center and is PCI DSS certified , exceeding standards for IDS/IPS, file integrity monitoring and AV requirements.

About Capsule8

Founded in fall 2016 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Capsule8 is the only company providing high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments – whether containerized, virtualized, or bare metal. Capsule8 frees up SecOps teams, while being safe for even the busiest workloads, on the busiest networks. Founded by experienced hackers and seasoned security entrepreneurs, and funded by Bessemer Venture Partners and ClearSky, Capsule8 is making it possible for Linux-powered enterprises to modernize without compromise. Learn more at www.Capsule8.com .

