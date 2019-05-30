Wildflower Launches at Joel Warren's 'The Salon Project' at Saks Fifth Avenue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN , OTC: WLDFF ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a new collaboration with luxury, beauty and wellness icon Joel Warren and his in-house salon at Saks Fifth Avenue's newly renovated flagship location in New York City. The Salon Project has selected Wildflower's cannabidiol (CBD) infused products for its new health and wellness-focused initiative, which launched this month in Midtown Manhattan. The Salon Project at Saks Fifth Avenue features a full salon and lounge space, a VIP treatment room and a curated "shop-in-shop" CBD beauty corner.

Find Wildflower in Joel Warren's The Salon Project at Saks Fifth Avenue.





The Salon Project is the brainchild of celebrity colorist Joel Warren, a leader in the haircare industry for over 30 years. Joel's concept is about creating a signature experience that brings together expert stylists, curated products, and state of the art technology. The Salon Project is an unparalleled space that combines world-class stylists, top-notch services, and the most sought-after beauty brands — all in one luxurious setting.

The In-House Salon at the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue has enlisted social pop-up and CBD experts Creeds Collective, based in NYC, to lead curation and assist with ongoing digital, influencer and content marketing support for participating brands. The CBD Beauty Corner will feature emerging brands that possess a collective aesthetic and highlight the benefits of a beauty and wellness regimen in CBD appreciation and education.

"Joel Warren and The Salon Project shares our commitment to build genuine relationships with like-minded brands across different industries," says William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands. "By working with industry leaders and innovators within beauty and wellness, The Salon Project and Saks Fifth Avenue lend brand affinity that will strengthen our market position in Wildflower's most important market for online sales, while identifying us as a credible North American brand for early adopters of CBD-infused products in other countries where the CBD industry is just starting to take off."

According to industry researcher Brightfield Group, the hemp-derived CBD market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022. The core target market for CBD product is 90% females and males, ages 27-54, in the higher income ranges.

"In this soon-to-explode global CBD marketplace, those with the most recognized brands that have developed a loyal customer base will emerge as the world leaders," says MacLean. "Our strategy is to build off our established brand equity in these key markets and partner with brands that can catapult us into becoming a household name. The partnership between The Salon Project and Saks Fifth Avenue creates the perfect opportunity to build consumers' understanding of the category and how Wildflower connects with them by offering superior CBD experiences."

"At Saks, we're committed to listening to our customers and creating experiential touch points across all categories," says Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant at Saks Fifth Avenue. "As part of our ongoing strategy to bring new experiences to our customers, introducing The Salon Project to the New York flagship was a natural next step in the Grand Renovation. With this launch and following the opening of Beauty on 2 last year, Saks continues to grow as the ultimate destination for beauty and wellness."

"Warren's partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue is a natural fit as the retailer provides elevated experiences and continues to focus on creating unique in-store experiences for customers. By providing a space where people can try state of the art services, purchase the finest products and feel as if they've found a salon that understands their personal style, The Salon Project is a perfect example of how Saks is the leading luxury shopping destination."

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing branded CBD experiences that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, visit wildflowerbrands.co . To learn, engage and shop our wellness products visit buywildflower.com .

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

As a leading shopping destination for the all-channel luxury experience, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted edit of American and international designer collections as well as its storied history of creating breakthrough, experiential environments. Its exemplary client service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a focus since the brand's inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 43 cities across the globe, its online experience – saks.com, and its mobile experience–Saks App. For more information, visit saks.com , Instagram.com/saks , Facebook.com/saks , and Twitter.com/saks .

