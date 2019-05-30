CyberX Announces New VP of Sales, Americas

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberX , the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced that Jason Schaaf has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales, Americas.



With more than two decades of enterprise sales experience, Schaaf is a top sales producer with a track record of building high-performance sales teams that deliver strong and consistent results. Prior to CyberX, Schaaf led enterprise sales teams at industry leaders including Palo Alto Networks and EMC, having started his career as an account executive for Symantec, OpsWare and Data Domain.

Schaaf graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor's degree in Management and Systems Engineering, and later served for five years as a Field Artillery Captain in the U.S. Army. During this time, he protected the country from both domestic and international threats to national security and graduated from both Airborne and Air Assault Schools.

"CyberX has the benefit of pursuing one of the fastest growing sectors in cybersecurity with a proven, extensible platform and an impressive list of satisfied Global 2000 customers," said Omer Schneider, CyberX co-founder and CEO. "Jason has the experience, leadership skills, and personality to build a formidable sales organization that positions CyberX to continue its explosive growth and extend its leadership position."

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX is poised to capitalize on the need to secure massive numbers of unmanaged IoT and ICS devices that are now being deployed to support strategic business initiatives around digital transformation and Industry 4.0 across all sectors worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to be joining CyberX to leverage my experience helping CISOs reduce IoT risk in a scalable way that seamlessly integrates with their existing security processes and supports their organizations' business objectives," said Jason Schaaf, CyberX VP of Sales, Americas. "CyberX has an amazing management team with outstanding products and services, derived from the team's unique military experience defending critical infrastructure against nation-state cyberattacks. I look forward to propelling this exciting company to the next level."

About CyberX

CyberX delivers the only industrial cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT and ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, environmental incidents, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 US energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Strategic partners include industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, IBM Security, Splunk, Optiv Security, McAfee, DXC Technology, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.