Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Gwen Fisher Joins Amarin to Lead Corporate Communications

BEDMINSTER, N.J. and DUBLIN, Ireland, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on improving cardiovascular health, today announced that Gwen Fisher has joined the company in a newly created role as vice president of Corporate Communications.



In this role, Fisher will be responsible for leading internal and external communications for the company. Specifically, she is charged with advancing and implementing an integrated, progressive corporate communications strategy designed to educate key stakeholders about the company and its lead product, Vascepa®.

"Gwen's deep experience in communications within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, across multiple stakeholder groups and at evolving companies, makes her an ideal fit for Amarin, especially as we ramp up preparations for the launch of an anticipated expanded indication for Vascepa," said John F. Thero, president and chief executive officer of Amarin. "We are delighted to have her join our growing team."

Fisher brings more than 25 years of experience as a business leader and communications expert, having served in a variety of leadership positions with Shire, Pfizer, Wyeth and Merck. Her last position with Shire was heading Global Portfolio Communications, where she was responsible for internal and external communications for the global commercial and R&D organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an exciting company like Amarin to lead the Communications function at such a critical time in the Company's growth and transformation," Fisher said. "The medical need in the cardiovascular space is great, so I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to educate stakeholders about the tremendous value Amarin has to offer patients in this therapeutic area."

Fisher earned her B.A. in Public Relations from Washington State University's Edward R. Murrow College of Communications; and an MBA from University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc. is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in polyunsaturated fatty acids and lipid science. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) is Amarin's first FDA-approved drug and is available by prescription in the United States, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin's commercial partners are pursuing additional regulatory approvals for Vascepa in Canada, China and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Amarin's growth and transformation and impact on improved patient care and anticipated expanded labelling for Vascepa. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In addition, Amarin's ability to effectively commercialize Vascepa will depend in part on its ability to continue to effectively finance its business, efforts of third parties, its ability to gain regulatory approvals, create market demand for Vascepa through education, marketing and sales activities, to achieve market acceptance of Vascepa, to receive adequate levels of reimbursement from third-party payers, to develop and maintain a consistent source of commercial supply at a competitive price, to comply with legal and regulatory requirements in connection with the sale and promotion of Vascepa and to maintain patent protection for Vascepa. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include the following: uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory approvals; the risk that sales may not meet expectations and related cost may increase beyond expectations; the risk that patents may not be upheld in patent litigation and applications may not result in issued patents sufficient to protect the Vascepa franchise. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( www.amarincorp.com ), the investor relations website ( investor.amarincorp.com ), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Gwen Fisher

Corporate Communications

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 325-0735

pr@amarincorp.com

Investor Relations:

Elisabeth Schwartz

Investor Relations

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315

investor.relations@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Lee M. Stern

Trout Group

In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992

lstern@troutgroup.com



