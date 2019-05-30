Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in June 2019:



William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Thursday, June 6 th at 2:40 p.m. CT

at 2:40 p.m. CT Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois

ROTH 5th Annual London Conference

Tuesday, June 18 th

One-on-one meetings only

Intercontinental London Park Lane, London, UK

Mitek management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each conference or through MKR Investor Relations, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com .

To access a live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the William Blair conference, visit the investor relations section of Mitek's website at http://investors.miteksystems.com.

