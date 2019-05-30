LTHM CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Livent Corporation (LTHM) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to the securities class action, Nikolov v. Livent Corporation et al., No. 2:19-cv-02218, pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities between October 7, 2018 and May 22, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff Deadline"). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (1) the termination of a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc., and (2) fulfillment of customer contracts using alternative vendors would adversely affect Livent's revenues and profit margins.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Defendants' IPO- and post-IPO statements about the Company's business may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

