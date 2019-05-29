RPT Realty to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") today announced that Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 8:45AM – 9:15AM EDT. A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com or by entering https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/rpt-realty in your browser.



A replay of the webcast will be available through the above websites until September 4, 2019.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including one shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com .

Contact Information