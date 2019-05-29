Leaf Group to Participate at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, will attend Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City, NY, on Tuesday June 4th, 2019.



Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company's most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group's Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com