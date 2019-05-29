Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Leaf Group to Participate at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 29, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, will attend Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City, NY, on Tuesday June 4th, 2019.

Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company's most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group's Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts
Jantoon Reigersman
310-917-6413
IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne
415-264-3419
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

LeafGroup_Logo_Primary low res.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga