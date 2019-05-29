BitAngels Investor Network Launches Austin Chapter

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/), an investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the launch of its Austin chapter. BitAngels Austin joins a growing network of investor groups helping to expand the blockchain ecosystem through community events and company spotlights.





The first BitAngels Austin event will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 8 am - 10 pm at 421 West 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78701. Events will be held monthly. The BitAngels Austin chapter is led by Matt McKibbin, Founder and Chief Decentralization Officer at Decentranet, a full-service blockchain consulting firm, and Irina Litchfield, Founder and CEO of BlockchainCubed, a blockchain solutions provider.





"We're excited to expand BitAngels to Austin, a city with an incredible startup scene and growing blockchain community," said Michael Terpin, Founder of BitAngels. "Our new chapter in Austin is part of a larger scale expansion to several new cities nationally and internationally in 2019."





The brainchild of industry leader Michael Terpin, BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world's first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person, including security token offerings and initial exchange offerings.





Other BitAngels chapters currently operate in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, with additional chapters launching soon.





To present at an upcoming BitAngels event or to launch a chapter in your city, please contact Mariana Danilovic, Managing Director at Mariana@transformgroup.com or visit http://bitangels.io/.







About BitAngels

BitAngels at Transform Group erika@transformgroup.com