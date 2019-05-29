Photronics to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the InterContinental Hotel. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the "Investor" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.



About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for 50 years. As of October 31, 2018, the company had 1,575 employees across 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:

R. Troy Dewar, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(203) 740-5610

tdewar@photronics.com