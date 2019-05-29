Focus Financial Partners To Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on the Company's business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.focusfinancialpartners.com . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available at the same web address.

