Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

BRASELTON, Ga., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) ("FOX" or the "Company") today announced management will present at the following upcoming investor events:



On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 12:15 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

On Thursday, June 6, 2019, the Company will host a fireside chat at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 3:20 p.m. CT (4:20 p.m. ET) in Chicago, IL.

The presentations will be broadcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ridefox.com.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company is a direct supplier to leading power vehicle original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

Katie.Turner@icrinc.com



