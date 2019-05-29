GridGain In-Memory Computing Experts Share Knowledge and Insights at Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced its participation in multiple industry events during late May and June, where company experts and other industry thought leaders share their insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



"In-memory computing can make new or existing applications 1,000x faster and scalable to petabytes of in-memory data, so demand for knowledge about how best to deploy and scale in-memory computing solutions is skyrocketing," said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. "We're proud to be thought leaders in the thriving in-memory computing community. We are pleased that our team can provide expert advice during these events on how companies can best apply in-memory computing to the challenges of digital transformation and their unique use cases."

Conferences

The In-Memory Computing Summit 2019 – Europe – June 3-4, 2019 – GridGain will host the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019, the only in-memory computing conference that focuses on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions. Held in London, the event is a meeting place for in-memory computing experts from across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and beyond.

Webinars

Options for Adding Speed and Scale to PostgreSQL Deployments – May 22, 2019 – PostgreSQL is one of the most widely used databases globally, especially if you add up all the different distributions. This is in part what makes it challenging to figure out how to lower latency and improve scalability with business-critical PostgreSQL deployments. In this webinar, GridGain's Rob Meyer discussed how companies have added speed and scale to PostgreSQL deployments for different use cases, covering the various options available and when each option makes sense. The webinar also discussed how to evolve your architecture over time to add the speed, scale, agility and new technologies needed for digital transformation and other initiatives.

Moving Apache Ignite into Production: An Initial Checklist – Wednesday, May 29, 2019 – Guaranteeing that your in-memory computing solution stays up and running is the most important goal for rolling out a new production environment. The trick is making sure that you have all the bases covered and have thought through all your requirements, needs and potential roadblocks. In this webinar, GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda shares a checklist to consider for your Apache Ignite production deployments.

Meetups

NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup – May 21, 2019 – GridGain was pleased to host the latest NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup, featuring George Williams, the director of data science and chief evangelist of embedded AI at GSI Technology. Williams presented "Searching large databases with a billion objects or more," where he talked about GSI Technology's custom chip that accelerates large-scale similarity search.

Moscow Apache Ignite Meetup #6 – May 21, 2019 – GridGain experts presented the Native Persistence component in Apache Ignite, including how to configure the "large topologies" product for use on small amounts of data. This session also included information about the Apache Ignite machine learning module and its integrations.

Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup – May 23, 2019 – Stan Lukyanov, software engineer at GridGain Systems, presented to a packed crowd on "Troubleshooting Apache Ignite (and best practices)." George Williams, director of data science and chief evangelist of embedded AI at GSI Technology, presented "Searching large databases with a billion objects or more."



Tokyo In-Memory Computing Meetup – May 23, 2019 – GridGain was pleased to organize the inaugural Tokyo Meet-up, featuring topics including, "Getting Started with Apache Ignite as a Distributed Database" and "Apache Ignite In-memory Data Processing Platform: Features and Uses."

The London In-Memory Computing Meetup – June 3, 2019 –GridGain is organizing a special edition of the London In-Memory Computing Meetup. The theme will be "Speed networking!" The Meetup immediately follows the networking reception at the In-Memory Computing (IMC) Summit Europe 2019. This event is for those looking to hire, those looking for a new opportunity, or those just wanting to network with peers.

Data Natives Meetups – Data Natives London Meetup , June 5, 2019; Data Natives Copenhagen Meetup , June 20, 2019; Data Natives Oslo Meetup , June 25, 2019; Data Natives Stockholm Meetup , June 26, 2019; and Data Natives Helsinki Meetup , June 27, 2019 – During these Data Natives Meetups, GridGain's Alexey Zinoviev will deliver a talk titled "Distributed Machine and Deep Learning at Scale with Apache Ignite," in which attendees will learn how Apache Ignite and GridGain help to address limitations like ETL costs, scaling issues and time-to-market for new machine learning and deep learning models and help achieve near-real-time continuous learning.



